Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental makes up 1.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,264 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth $3,411,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 127.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 69.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TY opened at $32.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

