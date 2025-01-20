Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.54 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

