Trident Acquisitions Receives Notice of Non-Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) The securities filing firm, Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU), recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that t

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
