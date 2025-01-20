Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.37 and last traded at C$36.01. 33,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 79,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.96.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 76.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.09.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

