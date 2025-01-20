Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Triumph Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

