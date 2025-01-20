True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $182.83 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

