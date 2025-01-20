Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $171.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.75.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

