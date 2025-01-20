Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,023,000 after acquiring an additional 661,854 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,957,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 199.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 697,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 465,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $109.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

