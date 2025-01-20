Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 574 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

