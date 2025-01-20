Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 51,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 135.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

