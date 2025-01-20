Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

