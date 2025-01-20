UMB Bank n.a. Has $14.19 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,857,300 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

