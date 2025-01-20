UMB Bank n.a. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $593.89 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.04 and a 52 week high of $698.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.37 and its 200 day moving average is $461.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.46, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,487.52. The trade was a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

