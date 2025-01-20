UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,755 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAGL. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,850,000.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.