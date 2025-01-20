UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $119.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 258 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.29 per share, with a total value of $28,196.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. This trade represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,960,384.80. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,303 shares of company stock worth $5,879,967 over the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.