Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $83,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 187,010 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $190.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.22 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

