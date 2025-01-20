Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after buying an additional 3,329,857 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,586 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 82.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 139,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,149 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.77%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

