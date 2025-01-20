Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 200 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,304 shares of company stock worth $2,459,900 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $102.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $105.15.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

