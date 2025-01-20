Union Savings Bank Acquires 66 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $374.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.51 and its 200-day moving average is $348.83. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $272.64 and a 52 week high of $380.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.