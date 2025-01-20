Union Savings Bank Acquires 66 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $374.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.51 and its 200-day moving average is $348.83. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $272.64 and a 52 week high of $380.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
