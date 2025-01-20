Union Savings Bank Has $458,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Union Savings Bank cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 446.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

AWK stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

