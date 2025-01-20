Union Savings Bank Takes $41,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 138 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,189,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Autodesk by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 58,375.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,564,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,826 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 394.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,296,000 after buying an additional 452,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 818.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 458,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after buying an additional 408,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Autodesk stock opened at $291.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

