VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.01. 1,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30.

VanEck Gaming ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF ( NASDAQ:BJK Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VanEck Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

