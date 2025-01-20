VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2025

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJKGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.01. 1,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30.

VanEck Gaming ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJKFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VanEck Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

