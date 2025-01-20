VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.01. 1,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.
VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30.
VanEck Gaming ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
