VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 10.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $29,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after acquiring an additional 613,683 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after buying an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,015,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,418,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $94.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

