VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,814,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $258.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

