Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $968,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $415.91 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $312.19 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

