Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Union Savings Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Union Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.7% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.