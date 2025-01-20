Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Union Savings Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Union Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.7% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18.
About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
