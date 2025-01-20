Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

