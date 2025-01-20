Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Lifted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18,120.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

