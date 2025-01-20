Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Cut by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 10.4% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.