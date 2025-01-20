Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $296.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $234.62 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

