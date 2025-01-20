VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,642,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,620,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000.

NYSEARCA:SFLO opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

