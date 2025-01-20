Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

