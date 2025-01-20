Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,478,149 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

