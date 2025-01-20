Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.0 %

NET opened at $117.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,301,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,422,966.37. The trade was a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,425,199.60. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 524,852 shares of company stock valued at $55,386,256. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

