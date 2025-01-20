Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $127.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $109.47 and a 12 month high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

