Willner & Heller LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth $2,074,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSML stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.6228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

