Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,357,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 235,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

