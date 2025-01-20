Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Director Sells C$10,270.00 in Stock

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Glenn Anderson sold 13,000 shares of Wilton Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$10,270.00.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

WIL traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,847. Wilton Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$59.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

