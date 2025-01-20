Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) Director Sells C$10,270.00 in Stock

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Glenn Anderson sold 13,000 shares of Wilton Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$10,270.00.
Wilton Resources Price Performance
WIL traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,847. Wilton Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$59.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67.
About Wilton Resources
