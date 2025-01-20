Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.