Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $54,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $239.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.57 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,684 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,319 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

