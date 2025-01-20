Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31,536.2% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 66,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 66,226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,330,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

