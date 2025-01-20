Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $45,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

