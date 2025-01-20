Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $403,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

