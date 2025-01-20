Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 2,236 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

