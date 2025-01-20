Zhang Financial LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after purchasing an additional 548,728 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,884,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,554,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,744,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,336,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $128.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

