15,000 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 969,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,788 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 103.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 278,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

