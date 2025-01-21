482 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after buying an additional 121,874 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Oracle by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 84.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 863,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $450.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.