6,605 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in HP by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,528,992 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 46.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.28%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.