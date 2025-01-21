6,658 Shares in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS) Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 167.1% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

