824 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,526,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,885,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $272.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $215.15 and a one year high of $278.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
