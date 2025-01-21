824 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,526,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,885,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $272.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $215.15 and a one year high of $278.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.